Cerity Partners LLC Invests $3.83 Million in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Mizuho boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.87.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,879 shares of company stock worth $8,645,076. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.50. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $135.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

