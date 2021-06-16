Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $271.17. 44,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,996. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $169.18 and a one year high of $277.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.