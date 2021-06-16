Cerity Partners LLC Buys 2,648 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

MCHP traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $154.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,670. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

