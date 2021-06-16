Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 66,408 shares.The stock last traded at $8.27 and had previously closed at $8.15.

CGAU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 32.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.