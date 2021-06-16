Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.56 Million

Brokerages expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to post $185.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.00 million and the lowest is $176.10 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $90.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $775.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $741.44 million to $852.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $866.77 million, with estimates ranging from $736.17 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centennial Resource Development.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.85. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 6.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 790,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

