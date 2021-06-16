Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.23.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0144 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 30,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 692.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,670,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 404.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,773 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,449,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,190,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 77,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

