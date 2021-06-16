Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Short Interest Down 19.5% in May

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.7 days.

Shares of Cengage Learning Holdings II stock remained flat at $$20.00 during trading on Wednesday. Cengage Learning Holdings II has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.71.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Company Profile

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education and technology company for learners, serving the higher education, school, professional, library, and workforce training markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Learning, Gale, and International.

