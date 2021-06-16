Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Short Interest Down 19.5% in May

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.7 days.
Shares of Cengage Learning Holdings II stock remained flat at $$20.00 during trading on Wednesday. Cengage Learning Holdings II has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.71.
Cengage Learning Holdings II Company Profile
