Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.06 Per Share

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.0552 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has decreased its dividend payment by 41.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a dividend payout ratio of 225.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 258.5%.

Shares of NYSE CPAC opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $691.76 million, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

