Celo Price Tops $2.44 on Major Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Celo has a market cap of $600.06 million and approximately $15.39 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00006253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00058867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00145401 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00178601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.15 or 0.00932459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,961.80 or 0.99768108 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

