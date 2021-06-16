Cederberg Capital Ltd Invests $79.28 Million in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,880,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,276,000. LexinFintech accounts for about 5.8% of Cederberg Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cederberg Capital Ltd owned 4.39% of LexinFintech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,578,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 2,603.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 1,842,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,046,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,351,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,368,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of LX stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. 57,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

