Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Shares Up 0.9%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 48,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.56.

About Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF)

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.