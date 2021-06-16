CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.
CDK Global has increased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CDK Global has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CDK Global to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.
CDK stock remained flat at $$52.20 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,447. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.39.
CDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.
About CDK Global
CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.
