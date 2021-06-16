CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

CDK Global has raised its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CDK Global has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CDK Global to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

CDK stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

