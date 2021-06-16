Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $114,570.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBOE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,075. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

