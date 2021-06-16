CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 220,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,548. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.40. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. Equities analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.