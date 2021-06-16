Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.69

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.69 ($0.15) per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Castings’s previous dividend of $3.57. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON CGS traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 384 ($5.02). 9,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,368. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 374.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27. Castings has a 52-week low of GBX 302 ($3.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 405.30 ($5.30).
Castings Company Profile
