Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.69

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.69 ($0.15) per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Castings’s previous dividend of $3.57. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CGS traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 384 ($5.02). 9,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,368. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 374.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27. Castings has a 52-week low of GBX 302 ($3.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 405.30 ($5.30).

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

