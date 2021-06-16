Casper (CSPR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.17 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Casper has a market cap of $150.30 million and $6.17 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000657 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00059986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00145016 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00181450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.00 or 0.00944812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,725.17 or 0.99966498 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars.

