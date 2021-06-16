Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carvana were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.2% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 29,599 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $8,180,275.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total transaction of $13,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $473,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,254,502 shares of company stock worth $337,805,171. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana stock opened at $273.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.27 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $110.06 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.79.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

