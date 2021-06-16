Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,650 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cars.com by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.57 million, a P/E ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARS. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

