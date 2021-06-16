Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of CSV opened at $38.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Manceaux bought 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,194.12. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,386.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $229,941.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,842 shares of company stock worth $179,124 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 309,793 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Carriage Services by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after buying an additional 293,086 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Carriage Services by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 102,730 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

