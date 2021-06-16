CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Alfredo Gomez Sells 5,661 Shares

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Alfredo Gomez sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,219.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 492,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,144.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alfredo Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $184,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $185,794.56.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.34 million, a P/E ratio of -248.43 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRTS. TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarParts.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

