Carlson Capital L P Takes Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 317,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,000. Texas Capital Bancshares comprises approximately 0.8% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,455 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 542,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,961,000 after purchasing an additional 417,357 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

