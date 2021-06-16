Carlson Capital L P Sells 659,310 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Carlson Capital L P decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,880 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 659,310 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.27% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $18,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $77,890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,375 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 88,332 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,675 shares of company stock worth $15,775,263. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.09. 45,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $102.33.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

