Carlson Capital L P Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Target were worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.72. The stock had a trading volume of 102,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a one year low of $116.73 and a one year high of $236.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

