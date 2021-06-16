Carlson Capital L P Makes New $37.34 Million Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 520,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,340,000. Comerica comprises approximately 1.4% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.37% of Comerica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 703,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,449,000 after acquiring an additional 164,954 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,368 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. 65,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

