Carlson Capital L P Has $12.95 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Carlson Capital L P lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,726 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $7.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $450.91. 1,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,487. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $443.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $291.22 and a one year high of $479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.85.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

