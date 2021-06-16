Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CZMWY remained flat at $$187.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. 134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of $97.10 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.42.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

