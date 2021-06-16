Cardano Reaches Market Cap of $49.59 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00003873 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion and approximately $2.06 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00058111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00036745 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00226399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00033384 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022957 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,328,269 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

