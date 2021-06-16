Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Capitalization of $49.59 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion and approximately $2.06 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00003873 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00058111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00036745 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00226399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00033384 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022957 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,328,269 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.