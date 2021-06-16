Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 41,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

LOW traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.54. The stock had a trading volume of 139,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $128.60 and a one year high of $215.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

