Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $56,000 Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,661,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,866,000 after buying an additional 664,831 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Banco Santander by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after buying an additional 1,391,448 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after buying an additional 1,260,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,965,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after buying an additional 1,167,212 shares during the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. 251,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,447,442. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

