Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,231 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 646,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,119,408. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

