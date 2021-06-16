Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,573 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.88. 26,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,216. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.60.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

