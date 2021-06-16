Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 238 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 99.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $5.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,422.87. The company had a trading volume of 41,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,700. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,322.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,455.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

