Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $46.64. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 8,552 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $100.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.64.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.65 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $5,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

