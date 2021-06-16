Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $74.93 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,687 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $74,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

Shares of AAPL opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.91. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

