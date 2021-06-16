Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from C$38.00 to C$44.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canadian Natural Resources traded as high as C$46.21 and last traded at C$45.67, with a volume of 4995448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$45.25.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total transaction of C$159,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,075,851.35. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares in the company, valued at C$2,830,804. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,375 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,523.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.74 billion and a PE ratio of 24.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.7641925 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

