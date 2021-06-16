Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$159.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$159.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$152.62.

CM stock opened at C$145.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$132.98. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$89.42 and a one year high of C$146.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6048884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total value of C$3,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,844,684.24. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total value of C$7,737,221.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,939,761.36. Insiders have sold a total of 110,470 shares of company stock worth $15,881,990 in the last quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

