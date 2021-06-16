Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.35, for a total value of C$360,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$336,335.50.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.70, for a total value of C$361,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.42, for a total value of C$361,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total value of C$722,300.00.

CM opened at C$145.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.98. The company has a market cap of C$65.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$89.42 and a 1 year high of C$146.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6048884 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$152.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

