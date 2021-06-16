Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to post $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $2.11 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

NYSE CWH opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.36. Camping World has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

In related news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $6,545,661.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 743,584 shares of company stock worth $34,235,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,433,000 after buying an additional 486,756 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,210.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 449,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after buying an additional 445,908 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,974,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Earnings History and Estimates for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

