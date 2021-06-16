Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Issue $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $134.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $135.64.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,879 shares of company stock worth $8,645,076 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.87.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

