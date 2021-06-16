Callisto Network (CLO) Price Down 25.3% Over Last Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $30.25 million and $143,632.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.04 or 0.06242021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00145807 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 90.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

