CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.13. CalAmp shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 161,961 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $492.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.63, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.59.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,903,000 after purchasing an additional 193,188 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 189,411 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

