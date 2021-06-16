Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.68. Caladrius Biosciences shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 680,521 shares trading hands.

CLBS has been the topic of several research reports. Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $94.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

