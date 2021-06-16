Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $715.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) will announce sales of $715.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $713.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $718.60 million. Cadence Design Systems reported sales of $638.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cadence Design Systems.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

CDNS stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.20. 1,128,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,596. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,214 shares of company stock valued at $29,578,266. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.