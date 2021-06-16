Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.30 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.10 million.

WHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

WHD stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.51. 410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,176. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85. Cactus has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82 and a beta of 2.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

