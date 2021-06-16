Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 511,463 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,128 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 268,903 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,645,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,399,446. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

