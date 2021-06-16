Bytecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $83.95 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $83.95 million and $147,451.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.11 or 0.00687186 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001252 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

