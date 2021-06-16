Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will report $44.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.07 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $35.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $175.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.81 million to $179.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $181.38 million, with estimates ranging from $173.67 million to $189.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $45.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.27 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $178,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $71,820.00. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 102.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. 24,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $484.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.70. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

