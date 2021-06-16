BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 208.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $3.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $311.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 560.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.